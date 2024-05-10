Clemson jumps into the Top 15 in CBS Sports college football post-spring top 25

The 2023 Clemson football season, led by Coach Dabo Swinney, had its ups and downs. While winning the Gator Bowl against Kentucky was awesome, the team’s overall record of 9-4 and 4-4 in the ACC left fans wanting more consistency. Now, everyone’s excited for 2024, wondering how the team will improve.

Clemson fans eagerly await what changes the team will make for the upcoming season. As they get ready for the new challenges, there’s a lot of hope and excitement for Clemson to do even better. The journey to the 2024 season started with spring football, and with that behind us, sports outlets are once again looking at the season and how each team ranks heading into the summer.

In CBS Sports’ post-spring top 25 ahead of the 2024 season, Clemson jumped up from No. 17 to No. 14 in their rankings.

It’s hard to figure out the Tigers. They should be favored to win the ACC, but what more is expected? Coach Dabo Swinney continues to buck the portal trend. If quarterback Cade Klubnik continues to be capable, the defense could lead the Tigers to great things as eight starters return.

Clemson’s 2023 team was pretty young, but they lost some good players on offense and defense. Luckily, Clemson is known for having great defenses, so fans aren’t too worried about that.

The real questions are about the offense. They didn’t lose as many players, but they need to show they can get back to their championship level. People are really curious to see how Clemson will do in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire