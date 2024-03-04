Clemson basketball vs Syracuse: Score prediction, scouting report in PJ Hall's final home game

CLEMSON – After having a chance to be in sole possession of fourth place in the ACC standings with a win Saturday, Clemson basketball fell to Notre Dame 69-62.

The Tigers (20-9, 10-8 ACC) are tied for fifth in the conference with Wake Forest and Pittsburgh and will battle fourth-place Syracuse (20-10, 11-8) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN2) at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson must win its last two games against the Orange and Demon Deacons to clinch the fourth double bye in the ACC Tournament.

"Certainly, we would love to get the bye, but I don't like playing poorly," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Orange are riding a four-game win streak and have won five out of their last six. They hope to split the regular-season series against the Tigers in their last game of the season after losing 77-68 on Feb. 10.

Here are three things to know and a score prediction:

Clemson basketball's limited practices showed up against the Irish

Brownell expressed frustration after Saturday's loss with the ongoing wear-and-tear his team has been dealing with over the last month. The limitations on his players have led to practices where important position groups are missing and days like Friday where they "hardly didn't do anything."

The Tigers have gotten away with it, winning seven out of their last 10, but the lack of quality practices led to an abysmal scoring outing against Notre Dame.

"I believe in work, so I'm a little frustrated here in the last couple of weeks," Brownell said. "I knew this was going to happen at some point."

It's a difficult issue for Brownell and his staff to manage. PJ Hall returned to practice Thursday, but he was one of seven practice participants. Hall and Ian Schieffelin have been battling attrition over the past month. Alex Hemenway (lower body) and Bas Leyte (shoulder) have missed time throughout the season, and Jack Clark missed his first game Saturday since Jan. 13.

There's no quick fix to Clemson's health problem, and it will loom large entering its next two games and the ACC Tournament.

What makes Syracuse a tough out?

The Orange have scored at least 80 points during their four-game win streak. The catalysts are Judah Mintz and Chris Bell. Mintz is second in the ACC in scoring average with 18.7 points. He isn't a 3-point shooter but loves attacking the rim with pace. He leads the conference in free-throw attempts with 195.

The last time these two teams played, the Tigers did an impressive job of containing Mintz. The sophomore guard scored 14 points and shot 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Clemson must limit his free-throw attempts again to have success.

Then, there's Bell, who has averaged four made 3-pointers during the streak. He has made 80 total 3-pointers (41.9%) – both ranked fourth in the ACC. The Tigers must run the sophomore forward off the line to limit his 3-point shooting.

Defensively, Syracuse forces the second-most turnovers in the conference with 14.8 per game. Clemson has been susceptible to careless turnovers and must make it an emphasis to protect the ball.

SPRING FLING: What Dabo Swinney loves about spring practice that Clemson football needs most after 2023

This will likely be PJ Hall's last game at Littlejohn

Clemson will honor its seniors Tuesday, and everyone will wait to see Hall take the floor for his expected final time at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Spartanburg native from Dorman High School committed to Clemson in October 2019 and has contributed in each of his four seasons. Hall has averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks at home in his career. He still cherishes the moments when he was an underclassman hanging out with former players Hunter Tyson, Parker Fox, Lynn Kidd and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

"It's special. I'm getting goosebumps thinking about the fact that senior night is coming up," Hall said last week. "It's been an incredible experience here. Playing for coach Brownell has been the best decision and best experience in my basketball career."

Hall made third-team All-ACC last season and is likely to make the first team for his work in 2023-24.

"I absolutely love him," Brownell said. "He's been an absolute joy. I'll get emotional if I talk about it too long, I really will, because I'm gonna miss him more than you know."

Clemson basketball score prediction vs. Syracuse

Syracuse 71, Clemson 69: With the ongoing wear-and-tear dilemma and lack of consistent 3-point shooting, the Tigers will have a tough time dealing with an Orange team that's hit their stride ahead of the ACC Tournament. Add in they struggle to defend small, dynamic guards, expect Clemson to drop a close one at Littlejohn.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball vs Syracuse scouting report, score prediction