PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin deliver vs. Pitt, but both continue to battle wear-and-tear

CLEMSON – Despite battling wear-and-tear that has caused them to miss practices over the last month this season, Clemson basketball's PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin can still deliver when it's game time.

In the Tigers' 69-62 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, both dominated on both ends of the floor and recorded double-doubles. When Clemson led 61-60 with 1:40 remaining in the game, Hall made two crucial free throws late, and Schieffelin sealed the game with an emphatic fastbreak dunk.

Hall finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Schieffelin logged 15 points and 12 boards in this physical conference matchup. Both now have seven double-doubles for the season.

"(Pittsburgh) can easily get into the (NCAA) Tournament and win games," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "So, just competing well against teams like this should give us confidence and certainly great experiences."

Since the end of January, Hall and Schieffelin have dealt with the season's attrition on their bodies but have never missed a game. When they aren't practicing, they have been doing "mental reps," according to Schieffelin, where they focus on the upcoming game and encourage their teammates while they practice.

Hall and Schieffelin are adamant what they're dealing with isn't impacting them on the court, citing the long minutes each played Tuesday. Hall played 30 minutes and Schieffelin 31. (Hall - 30 minutes; Schieffelin - 31) Tuesday.

"There's just stuff that happens, (and) you just gotta continue to play and do what you can and play for your team," Hall said.

Clemson has won three straight, and this victory was a low-scoring one opposed to the first two. It held Pittsburgh to 32.8% shooting from the field and kept Pitt's leading scorer, Blake Hinson, under wraps. Jack Clark and Chauncey Wiggins held Hinson, who entered Tuesday second in points per game, to six points.

On offense, Joseph Girard II and Chase Hunter were their usual scoring selves, combining for 30 points.

Clemson has won six of its last seven and remains in the top five in the ACC Standings. The win continues its path to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under Brownell, and it gives the team a chance to land a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

"We obviously had a little rough stretch, but I think that built us up (to) where we're about to go," Hall said. "If you don't have adversity through a season, you're gonna have a pretty tough time down the stretch when you hit something."

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball wins with double-doubles from PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin