CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is back in the Lone Star State for the third time this year.

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set to get underway Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The title sponsor, CJ Cup is new, replacing AT&T, but this is the same tournament that was established in 1940.

Jason Day is the defending champion, and he’ll look for his first win since last year in Texas at the 7,414-yard, par-71 layout. Joining Day in the field are Dallas residents Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, among others.

The purse at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 7:50 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu 8:01 a.m. Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin 8:12 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater 8:23 a.m. Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ 8:34 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar 8:45 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell 8:56 a.m. Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid 9:07 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton 9:18 a.m. Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren 9:29 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda 9:40 a.m. Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack 9:51 a.m. Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter 10:02 a.m. Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger 1 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski 1:11 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu 1:22 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall 1:33 p.m. Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk 1:44 p.m. Stephan Jaegar, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An 1:55 p.m. Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott 2:06 p.m. Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee 2:17 p.m. Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak 2:28 p.m. S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander 2:39 p.m. Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 2:50 p.m. Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody 3:01 p.m. Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa 3:12 p.m. David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:50 a.m. Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower 8:01 a.m. C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg 8:12 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor 8:23 a.m. Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger 8:34 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 8:45 a.m. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 8:56 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim 9:07 a.m. James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery 9:18 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles 9:29 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn 9:40 a.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy 9:51 a.m. Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest 10:02 a.m. Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim 1 p.m. Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young 1:11 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson 1:22 p.m. Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens 1:33 p.m. Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen 1:44 p.m. Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker 1:55 p.m. Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson 2:06 p.m. Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon 2:17 p.m. Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore 2:28 p.m. Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai 2:39 p.m. Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith 2:50 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork 3:01 p.m. Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall 3:12 p.m. Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, May 2

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday, May 3

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, May 4

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek