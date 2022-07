Chiefs place rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve

The #Chiefs placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, ending his rookie season before it begins. Ross had foot surgery recently. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2022

Before it even began, the 2022 NFL season is already ending for Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross has been placed on injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

An undrafted free agent out of Clemson, Ross recently had foot surgery. Ross also missed the entire 2020 college football season after undergoing surgery on his spine.

