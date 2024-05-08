Will the Chicago Bulls waive Lonzo Ball to save money this offseason?

It’s been a tough three years for the Chicago Bulls. After a promising start to the 2021-22 season, they fell apart in the second half of the year, largely due to an injury to Lonzo Ball. In the two seasons since then, Ball has yet to make his return to the court, and Chicago has endured two straight losing seasons.

However, Ball will be back next season. He just recently picked up his player option, securing his spot on the team for the 2024-25 season. However, what if the Bulls wanted to finally cut ties with the guard? They could try to trade him, or if worst comes to worst, they could waive him.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not the Bulls will decide to waive Ball this summer in hopes of creating more cap space to work with.

It seems unlikely the Bulls will cut ties with Ball considering how long they’ve stuck by him, but only time will tell.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire