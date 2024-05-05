Oft-injured Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball picks up $21.4 million player option, as expected

To the surprise of pretty much no one, veteran Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has picked up his player option on the final year of his current contract with the Bulls, worth about $21.4 million, according to recent reporting from senior ESPN news breaker Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball, who has spent the bulk of the last three seasons sidelined with a serious knee injury that has resisted rehabilitation, has shown signs of progress in recent months, and may be back on the court next season. With most of his four-season, $80 million deal now behind him, it will be interesting to see whether the Bulls’ front office sees him as part of Chicago’s future.

With the emergence of reserve guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, the age curve of the team may be about to undergo a radical transformation. After reports that Zach LaVine and perhaps also Nikola Vucevic may be on the move, the direction of this team may be towards flux.

Is Chicago Bulls veteran center Nikola Vucevic a trade candidate? https://t.co/VERBdH8K1W pic.twitter.com/iZaZXkEeoj — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 5, 2024

