Kane Drummond won the FA Vase at Wembley with Warrington Rylands in 2021 before joining Macclesfield in November 2022 [Getty Images]

Chesterfield have signed Macclesfield forward Kane Drummond on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals for the seventh tier side in 2023-24.

He is the Spireites' first summer signing after they secured promotion back to League Two as National League winners.

“It’s a big opportunity for me and my family – I’m made up. It’s a life-changing opportunity and I can’t wait to get started," he told the club website.