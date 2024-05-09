Charlotte Hornets name Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee as new head coach

Steve Clifford’s successor has been found.

The Charlotte Hornets on Thursday announced Boston Celtics associate head coach Charles Lee as the team’s new head coach. He officially replaces Clifford, who is moving into an advisory role after retiring from coaching.

Lee is expected to be formally introduced when the Celtics’ playoff run is over.

“The opportunity to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets is a dream come true,” Lee said in a statement. “I want to thank Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin and Jeff Peterson for the trust they are placing in me to lead this team.

“The Hornets have a talented young core of players and I’m excited about our future and what we can build here. There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work.”

Lee has slowly risen up the coaching ranks, spending five seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks prior to joining the Celtics’ staff this past season. He was an integral part of the Bucks winning the NBA title in 2020-21 NBA championship.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, CO., in May 7, 2024.

Lee began his NBA career as an assistant coach for four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, which is where he initially met Peterson, the Hornets’ vice president of basketball operations. That familiarity put Lee in the driver’s seat for the Hornets’ gig, and now the two are reunited in Charlotte.

He beat out JJ Redick, among others, for the job. He’ll be tasked with getting the Hornets back to respectability and helping the franchise snap the league’s longest playoff drought.

“We are excited to welcome Charles Lee as the head coach of Charlotte Hornets,” Peterson said in a statement. “His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success.

“Charles possesses a championship pedigree with a wide range of basketball knowledge and NBA experience, has a tremendous work ethic and is a great communicator. He shares our vision for this organization, and I look forward to partnering with him in building something special here in the Carolinas. I can’t wait for our Hornets community to meet Charles, his wife Lindsey and his beautiful daughters, and feel Charles’ passion for the game and the intensity of his desire to win.”