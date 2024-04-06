Charles Barkley: 'One of the worst halves of basketball I've seen Purdue guards play all year.'

Purdue basketball's guards have been the backbone for most of the season, but they started slow in the Final Four against NC State on Saturday. Charles Barkley took notice.

While the Boilermakers led the Wolfpack at the half, 35-29, some of the guards struggled. Braden Smith had 0 points and 5 turnovers. Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones played better, however, with 6 points each.

"That's one of the worst halves of basketball I've seen Purdue guards play all year," Barkley said during the TBS halftime show. "NC State guards are just killing them right now. They've got to play a lot better."

Barkley complimented Zach Edey, who has 14 points and 8 rebounds, but went on to say CBS reporter Seth Davis also said Purdue's guards weren't playing well.

"(Smith) had two backcourt violations," Barkley said. "Two. Not one, which is crazy."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Charles Barkley critical of Purdue basketball's guards vs NC State