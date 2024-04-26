The Chargers take Joe Alt at No. 5

There was plenty of speculation about the Chargers trading down from No. 5 ahead of the start of the first round on Thursday night, but they wound up holding onto the pick.

They used it to select former Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. That makes Alt the first pick of the General Manager Joe Hortiz/head coach Jim Harbaugh era for the Chargers.

Alt was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish, although he may be ticketed for the other side of the line with Rashawn Slater in Los Angeles.

The Chargers will be up again with the 37th overall pick and wide receiver may be a spot to watch after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams left this offseason.