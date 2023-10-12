What channel is UNC football vs Miami? Time, TV schedule for ACC showdown

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is scheduled to host the Miami Hurricanes in a top-25 showdown on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. The 12th-ranked Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC) won 40-7 against Syracuse. The 25th-ranked Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1) are coming off a 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech in their ACC opener.

UNC leads the all-time series with a 13-11 advantage, including four wins in a row. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Miami on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Miami will be televised on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth, while Molly McGrath reports from the sidelines at Kenan Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 13-11. UNC defeated Miami, 27-24, last season in Miami Gardens.

UNC vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 4.

Spread: UNC is a 2.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-185), Miami (+115)

Over/Under: 57.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

