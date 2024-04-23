Celtics without Luke Kornet for game two vs. Miami

The Boston Celtics will be without Luke Kornet for the second straight game as they face off against the Miami Heat in game two of their first-round playoff series. Kornet is dealing with a calf injury. Without the backup big man in the rotation, Joe Mazzulla will likely stick with the same rotation we saw from Boston in game one on Sunday (April 21).

If Miami up the physicality in the second meeting between these two teams, we may see Xavier Tillman earn some minutes off the bench. However, given the dominance we saw from the Celtics’ eight-man rotation in the last game, it’s unlikely Mazzulla will extend his rotation in game two.

As Kornet has missed both of the opening two playoff games, it’s unclear whether he will be part of Mazzulla’s playoff rotation.

Luke Kornet ruled out of Celtics playoff opener vs. Miami https://t.co/6P3kVzHMHB pic.twitter.com/UWdahKntfM — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 20, 2024

Nevertheless, Boston could face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, and given their front court size, Korent could have a role to play. Therefore it makes sense to ensure he’s healthy moving forward.

