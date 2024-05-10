Celtics Lab 257: What’s sustainable for Cavs, Cs after Boston’s Game 2 loss with Evan Damarell

In Game 2 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers came out with a plan and stuck to it. The Celtics, on the other hand, came out with an all-too-familiar lackluster effort that cost them a potentially critical contest.

Boston should have anticipated a hungry Cavs squad would be prepared to fight back after a flat Game 1 performance, yet played without focus or energy for much of the game. How will both teams react in Game 3 as the series shifts to Cleveland? What do we expect to see from both ball clubs in response to what went down in Game 2? And how close will the injured players from both rosters be to return?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Evan Dammarell of “Locked On Cavs” for a crossover episode, so each show can pull back the curtain on how the other side of the series is seeing things. Be sure to tune in to get a bead on what to expect from both squads now that we have a postseason series on our hands.





