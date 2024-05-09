Are the Celtics too good for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Boston Celtics are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Joe Mazzulla’s team drew first blood, defeating the Cavaliers on Tuesday (May 7). Even without Kristaps Porzingis in the rotation, the Celtics looked like the better team despite Jayson Tatum’s rough shooting night.

Boston’s dominance in game one has led some to believe that Cleveland could be facing a sweep, or at best, a gentleman’s sweep, where they would lose in four or five games. In the latest episode of “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf,” the topic of whether the Celtics are just too good for Cleveland was discussed.

The Celtics dominated the regular season, running away with the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They ended the year with the best record in the league. And now that the postseason has begun, they’ve turned things up a notch.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire