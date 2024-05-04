Cleveland Cavaliers or Orlando Magic: Is there a better matchup for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have had long, drawn-out postseason series with the Miami Heat in recent seasons, usually going for at least 6 if not 7 games. But after beating the Heat in just 5 games in the 2024 Eastern Conference first round, the Celtics now find themselves in the enviable spot of getting some rest and practices in while waiting to see who their next opponent will be.

Their opponent for the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals matchup will come from the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers – Orlando Magic first round series that just went to seven games on this past Friday (May 3). Is there a better matchup between the two for Boston?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, hashed who they think Boston ought to want. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire