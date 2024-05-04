Canelo vs. Munguia Pay-Per-View: Here’s How To Watch the Boxing Livestream Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The boxing world has four title bouts in Nevada on Saturday, May 4 with the headliner match between Mexican boxers Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (60-2-2) vs. Jaime Munguía (43-0) for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Canelo vs. Munguía takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

If you’re looking for last-minute tickets to the boxing event, they’re still available on third-party resellers sites, such as Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. In fact, you can use Variety’s exclusive promo code VAR2024 for $20 off at Vivid Seats, or use VARIETY10 at checkout to save $10 off your purchase at SeatGeek.com.

Buy: Canelo vs. Munguía Tickets at Vivid Seats $348 and up

Want to watch the event online? The boxing bout is streamable online as a pay-per-view event for $89.99 for DAZN subscribers.

If you’re not a subscriber, then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the PPV feed. As a DAZN subscriber, you’ll also have access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries. When your free trial is dine, you can cancel DAZN with a 30-day notice, or keep watching the streaming service for $19.99/Month. This mean you’re basically getting two months of service for the price of one month.

However, if you’d like to watch Canelo vs. Munguía without a DAZN subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV fight straight up for $89.99.

While the bout respectable, Canelo is favored to retain the title — despite Munguía being undefeated with a 43-0 record. However, Munguía has a higher knockout rate with about 79%, compared to Canelo’s 65% KO rate. Either way, it should be a really good one in “Sin City.”

Fight Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Super Middleweight: Canelo Álvarez (champion) vs. Jaime Munguía — Undisputed Super Middleweight Title

Welterweight: Mario Barrios (champion) vs. Fabian Maidana — WBC Interim Welterweight Title

Featherweight: Brandon Figueroa (champion) vs. Jessie Magdaleno — WBC Interim Featherweight Title

Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis (champion) vs. Gabriel Maestre — WBA Welterweight Title

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía pay-per-view is available to stream on DAZN on Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the main event at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

