Campbell Hall High is dropping its football program

(Getty Images)

Campbell Hall High football coach Dennis Keyes said Tuesday he was informed the school is dropping the football program. Keyes had been head coach for 10 years.

Keyes said he had 28 players returning and didn't understand the reason for the decision.

The Vikings were 1-8 last season. They had won 10 and nine games the previous two years and sent 35 players on to college football programs. But concern about a lack in numbers for linemen raised safety concerns to the administration.

The school has been focusing on basketball and is building a new gym.

Campbell Hall's decision means there are only three teams in the Gold Coast League for 11-man football, taking away an automatic playoff spot.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.