Caleb Williams reveals his first order of business as Chicago Bears quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With great power comes great responsibility. And when you're the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, the weight on your shoulders is heavier than most in this town have been able to bare.

That's why it was important for Caleb Williams, the human, to impress Ryan Poles just as much as Caleb Williams, the player. His elusiveness in the backfield and creativity as he keeps his eyes downfield to hunt for big plays can't be taught. But neither can the leadership traits required to hold a locker room for 18 weeks of a grueling NFL season.

Williams showcased that skillset When ESPN's Molly McGrath asked what his first step would be as a member of the Bears.

"Learn all my teammates names, their families, learn the playbook and get ready to go win games," he said.

There are plenty of names Williams already knows, like his rookie receiving partner Rome Odunze and his new veteran receivers, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. In fact, the four met up recently in Los Angeles for a throwing session.

The rest, he'll get acquainted with when OTA practices begin on May 22 and then at full-squad minicamp in June. But you can probably bet he'll have everyone's names memorized well before then.

