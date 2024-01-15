Caleb Williams, former USC quarterback and OU football star, declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Former OU quarterback and USC star Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday.

Williams spent his freshman season at OU before he transferred to USC on Feb. 1, 2022. The junior quarterback, who's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, paid homage to both programs when he announced his decision on X.

"Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football," Williams said. "The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

Williams shined in his lone season at OU in 2021.

The former five-star prospect became a starter, replacing Spencer Rattler in a Week 6 win over Texas. He finished the campaign with 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, and he earned a spot on AP's All-Big 12 second team.

Williams then transferred to USC the following offseason. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley, who made the move from OU to USC on Nov. 28, 2021.

Williams threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns in two seasons with the Trojans, and he won the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

