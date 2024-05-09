Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream tonight

Before she makes her official WNBA regular-season debut, Caitlin Clark will have one more chance to get acclimated.

Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing their second and final preseason game Thursday against the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, marking the first time Clark will play in front of her home fans.

Clark was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA draft in mid-April after a wildly productive college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, in which she broke the all-time scoring record for men's and women's basketball.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace (3) during a preseason game against the Dallas Wings on May 3.

What time is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream tonight

The Indiana Fever game against the Atlanta Dream is available on the WNBA’s League Pass. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app. Preseason games are free. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo here (regional restrictions apply).

The game is otherwise not televised.

How did Caitlin Clark do in her first preseason game?

In what was maybe the most anticipated preseason game in the 28-year history of the WNBA, Clark and the Fever played in Dallas against the Wings last Friday. Indiana dropped the game, 79-76, but Clark played well in her first-ever WNBA action.

14 PTS for Clark with 4 made threes! 🔥 2Q is underway



📲: WNBA App pic.twitter.com/KCLiJeZqRW — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2024

She started the game and played 28 minutes, and finished 6-of-15 from the floor — including 5-of-13 from 3-point range — to score 21 points. She also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals, but committed five turnovers. She made all but one of her five free throw attempts.

As she did throughout her college career at Iowa, Clark flashed her ability to elude defenders in the perimeter with her dribbling and showed off her deep range.

When do Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever open the regular season?

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will open the regular season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Their home opener is May 16 against the New York Liberty.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever WNBA game vs Atlanta Dream