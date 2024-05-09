Caitlin Clark: Everything to know about Indiana Fever star rookie

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 and Allyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever celebrate while playing the Dallas Wings during a pre season game at College Park Center on May 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark has already become a sensation in women's college basketball, and now she is gearing up to make her mark in the WNBA. With Clark's first regular season game for the Indiana Fever coming up on May 14 against the Connecticut Suns, Clarkmania is in full swing.

It's will be a momentous occasion as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick steps onto the Mohegan Sun Arena, marking her transition from college to the pros. All eyes will be on her as fans can witness her journey, streaming Clark's debut on Disney+ as the platform's first WNBA live sporting event.

Get ready to be part of WNBA history that will be a moment that will be remembered in the world of women's sports. Here is everything to know about the basketball star, Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark's age, height and position

Caitlin Clark, a 6-foot-tall guard, is 22 years old and was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa.

Caitlin Clark's stats and records

In 2024, Caitlin Clark scored a total of 1,234 points with an average of 31.6 points per game and 3,951 points in her four years as an Iowa Hawkeye.

Clark is widely considered to be the most outstanding player of her generation. During her time as an Iowa Hawkeye, she broke numerous records. In her senior year, Clark set a new record for the highest number of points scored in NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball.

Additionally, she broke the all-time scoring record for the Big Ten conference. She was also the recipient of several awards, including the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wooden Award, which she won for the second year in a row.

Clark's 2023-24 season records

According to the Iowa Hawkeyes season highlights:

First Team AP and USBWA All-American

Named the consensus Big Ten Player of the Year by coaches and media

First Iowa women’s basketball player to be named First Team All-Big Ten in four years of competition

Broke the NCAA’s all-time career field goals

Broke Iowa’s NCAA Tournament single game record for most assists in a single game

Broke the NCAA record for most points in a single season

Became the NCAA’s men’s and women’s all-time leading scorer surpassing, LSU’s Pete Maravich, in her 130th career game

Surpassed the AIAW all-time leading scorer, Lynette Woodard, in her 129th career game

Surpassed the NCAA’s women’s all-time leading scorer, Kelsey Plum, in her 126th career game

Only player in NCAA DI men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons

2024 National Player of the Year honors

first Division-I player to record 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career

Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract with the Indiana Fever

According to Spotrac, Caitlin Clark has committed to a four-year, $338,000 contract with the Indiana Fever. Her first-year earnings will be $76,535, and her salary will steadily climb each year until 2027, when she will be earning $97,582, a promising trajectory for her career in the WNBA.

Clark's WNBA contract adheres to the league's standard for top players. WNBA rookie salaries are determined by draft positions, with first-year earnings ranging from $64,154 to $76,535, a key aspect of the WNBA's financial structure.

Caitlin Clark's potentially nearing endorsement deal with Nike

The Athletic first reported that Nike is close to offering an eight-figure endorsement deal to the 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick. The deal is reportedly set to reach $28 million over eight years.

The reported deal, including the college basketball star's signature sneakers, has yet to be confirmed by Nike or Clark since reports began circulating.

Caitlin Clark's Name, Image and Likeness Deals

Caitlin Clark's projected NIL value in 2024 is $3.5 million, ranking fourth among Bronny James, Shedeur Sanders, and Livvy Dunne, according to On3 NIL.

Clark has partnered with various companies across different industries, enabling them to utilize her name, image, and likeness.

Here is a list of the companies that have recruited the women's basketball star.

Nike

Gatorade

Bose

State Farm

Buick

Hy-Vee

H&R Block

Topps

Shoot-A-Way

Goldman Sachs

When is Caitlin Clarks debut for the Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark will play her first regular-season game for the Indiana Fever on May 14 against the Connecticut Suns.

When: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Cable TV: ESPN2,

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+

