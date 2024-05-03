Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings live updates: How to watch Caitlin Clark in 2024 WNBA debut

The 2024 WNBA season kicks off tonight with two preseason games. Rookie Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her debut with the Indiana Fever as they take on the Dallas Wings.

All eyes will be on Clark, the record-setting phenom from Iowa, who is expected to start for the Fever alongside forward/center Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA rookie of the year. The Wings also feature an excellent inside-outside combo in guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Natasha Howard.

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is sold out for the 8 p.m. ET tip. Fans can watch the action on the WNBA’s League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

The second game features the Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, also at 8 p.m. ET.

What time is Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings?

Indiana vs. Dallas tips off at 8 p.m. ET today.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings

The game is not televised.

How to stream Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings

Fans can watch on the WNBA’s League Pass by downloading the WNBA app. Preseason games are free. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo here (regional restrictions apply).

Caitlin Clark ready for WNBA debut tonight: 'This is the pros. This is my job.'

DALLAS — It’s officially the day many fans have been waiting for. The day Caitlin Clark, one of the most-hyped picks in WNBA history, makes her professional debut as the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings in the first preseason game of the 2024 season.

"I would’ve liked to start at home, but just throw me out into the fire, why not," Clark joked.

This first preseason game will also be crucial for Clark, who will be seeing live action in the WNBA for the first time.

"Obviously, there’s so much you can do in practice, but you become very familiar with what other teams are doing," Clark said. "I want to step on the court, then I want to leave the court tonight feeling that I played like Caitlin Clark, I played like I have my entire life."

This game will be crucial for the Fever, who are experimenting with new lineups both in the first and second teams. The first team Indiana will potentially run with is Clark, guard Erica Wheeler, small forward Katie Lou Samuelson, forward NaLyssa Smith and center Aliyah Boston.

Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever’s longest-tenured player, is doubtful with an ankle injury. Mitchell will likely slot back into the starting lineup once she returns, and Sides said she was day-to-day. — Chloe Peterson, Indianapolis Star

WNBA preseason power rankings

Las Vegas is the dominant team in the league, with the reigning champion Aces looking to three-peat. The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are right on their heels. The Seattle Storm, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury had productive offseasons to close the gap.

The exciting rookie class is led by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft who is trying to lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. So where do the 12 teams rank?

Scooby Axson provides his WNBA preseason power rankings. Read his analysis here.

When does Caitlin Clark play again?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, May 9, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever’s final preseason game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.

10 bold predictions for WNBA season

The 28th WNBA season doesn’t tip until May 14, but with preseason games starting Friday, it’s time to start thinking about what’s in store for women’s professional basketball the next few months.

There’s never been more excitement around the women’s game. With a star-studded draft class, a team going for its third consecutive championship and a summer Olympics that will help drum up interest in women’s basketball, the WNBA is headed into its most anticipated season since the league debuted almost three decades ago.

So what can we expect this summer? For starters, Caitlin Clark will lead the WNBA in assists and make the Olympic team.

Read Lindsay Schnell’s WNBA bold predictions here.

Fever move home exhibition to accommodate Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis basketball fans will have to wait one fewer day to see rookie Caitlin Clark make her home debut with the Fever.

With the NBA scheduling the Pacers to host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, Friday, May 10, the Fever's originally scheduled exhibition finale for the same date in the same building something had to give.

The Fever announced Friday its lone home preseason game will move up one day to Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. to accommodate the Pacers' playoff schedule. The change will give the Fever six days between their exhibition opener in Dallas tonight and the Dream. — Chloe Peterson, Indianapolis Star

When does the Indiana Fever open the regular season?

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will open the regular season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Their home opener is May 16, against the New York Liberty.

