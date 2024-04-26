C.J. Stroud dream team? Texans QB builds super offense against Micah Parsons

C.J. Stroud is building an offense for 2024, and he’s looking to take down the Dallas Cowboys.

Technically, he’s looking to take down Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parson.

During the latest episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast,” the Houston Texans quarterback was asked to build a team that could score on fourth down. Parsons was tasked with creating a defense that could make a stop inside the red zone.

Stroud started off by naming his ideal set of offensive teammates, rattling off countless talents who are game-changers. Of course, the rookie made sure to retain some Texans’ on the roster, including rookie receiver Tank Dell and All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil on the blindside.

Other names on the staff include Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Jahmyr Gibbs.

This Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud football debate 🤯 Perfect offense vs. perfect defense. Who wins? pic.twitter.com/7FuQqlkhqe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2024

For Parsons, the usual suspects came on the screen. Alongside Parsons include Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Chris Jones on the defensive line. If that’s not scary enough, Parsons secured a secondary featuring Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James.

Who would win? The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year fresh off a division title? Is it the defender set on terrorizing quarterbacks every snap?

Even if these two never see the game of all-stars come to life, Stroud and Parsons will meet next season in what hopes to be one of the league’s top games. Many in the Lone Star State expect the matchup to happen on Thanksgiving, adding a bit more pizzazz to the holiday season.

On top of seeing Stroud and Parsons go out on the field like they do on the microphone, Houston and Dallas would provide another rivalry. With Stefon Diggs a member of the Texans, he’ll now get a chance to face off against younger brother Trevon in coverage.

After seeing Houston excel with Stroud commanding the huddle, the Texans are built to compete for a Super Bowl. So is Dallas, though it hasn’t made it past the divisional round in nearly three decades, so the matchup at AT&T Stadium should have more than enough talking points to get families through the year.

As for the holidays, all bets are off.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire