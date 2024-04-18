Texans QB CJ Stroud: Everyone knows how ‘special’ John Metchie III can be

While the Houston Texans recently added Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to the offense, C.J. Stroud wanted to talk about another receiver who’s been working overtime this offseason.

Stroud praised third-year pass-catcher John Metchie III’s work ethic and progress Monday after recently working out with him in Los Angeles, stating how different he’s looked a full year into his remission.

“He has a ton of value, a huge impact that I think he will bring this season,” Stroud said. “I think last year was good to get his feet back in the water, coming off of an injury, then something so traumatic like being sick how he was. His mindset is that he’s just ready to come back and ball.”

"Not only is he a great football player but also a great person…Metchie looks amazing." #Texans QB C.J. Stroud had a lot of praise for John Metchie III following their first few workouts together this off-season. pic.twitter.com/lueAAtX4V6 — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) April 15, 2024

A former second-round selection out of Alabama in 2022, Metchie missed the entirety of his rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare but treatable form of cancer. Instead of hauling in passes from Davis Mills, he was undergoing chemotherapy over at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Consider the 2023 campaign Metchie’s de facto rookie year. In 15 games, the former go-to target for Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young hauled in 16 passes for 158 yards. Metchie’s most significant moment came against the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round, where his 27-yard catch set up an eventual touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

Stroud, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, recently invited Metchie, Diggs and Tank Dell out of L.A. to run drills at UCLA’s campus. Fully healthy, Stroud could see a spark in the slot receiver that could benefit the Texans’ passing attack this fall.

“Not only is he a great football player, but he’s a great person and I wouldn’t want anybody else other than those guys in that room,” said Stroud. “Metchie is looking amazing. Everything that he will put on this field will be no surprise, but I think everybody in this room knows how special he can be, and he’ll put that on the field.”

8️⃣ with a 22-yard reception 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Mz0yutUwiC — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2023

Metchie was named the Texans’ annual Ed Block Courage Award last season, recognizing his grit and determination to overcome great adversity. He now looks to be a staple of Houston’s offense en route to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire