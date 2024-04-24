Buzz connecting Drake Maye to Giants ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

For the last few weeks, the Giants have been connected mostly to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy when it comes to a potential QB target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, there are multiple reports linking them to UNC's Drake Maye, with some suggesting Maye is their top QB target over McCarthy.

As is the case with McCarthy, the Giants would almost certainly have to trade up in order to secure Maye.

The consensus is that Caleb Williams will go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, followed by Jayden Daniels at No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

After that, things could get interesting.

Most experts believe Maye and McCarthy will go in the top five, and one wild card here is the potential that the New England Patriots (currently at No. 3) could trade back.

If the Pats do indeed trade back, it could seemingly allow the Giants and Minnesota Vikings -- two quarterback-needy teams outside the top five who have interest in trading up -- to both jump into the top four.

Speaking at the NFL Combine in March, Maye said he had been in contact with Giants legend Eli Manning and that he was being a "sponge" when they talk.

"I think the biggest thing is just being a sponge, soaking it all in," he said. "I don't have all the answers, I don't know it all."

Regarding his Giants meeting, Maye singled out head coach Brian Daboll.

"I met coach Daboll, big fan of him. Offensive mind, one of the best."

If the Giants don't trade up for a quarterback, it stands to reason that they will stay put at No. 6 and take one of the three elite wide receivers expected to go in the top seven or eight picks -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze.