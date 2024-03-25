How to buy tickets for NC State basketball vs Marquette in Sweet 16, including prices

NC State basketball keeps on dancing in March Madness.

The Wolfpack (24-11, 9-11 in ACC play) face 2 seed Marquette (27-9, 14-6 in Big East play) in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 29 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. An exact tipoff time for the game has not been announced yet by the NCAA.

NC State, who has won seven straight games since the start of the ACC Tournament, used an 11-1 run in overtime on Saturday against Oakland to punch its ticket to the second weekend of March Madness for the first time since 2015.

Wolfpack star forward DJ Burns became the first NC player to record 20 points and 10 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game since 1985, as the 6-foot-9 forward finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win over the Grizzlies.

Here's what you need to know to buy tickets to watch the Wolfpack in the Sweet 16:

NC State vs. Marquette tickets for Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament:

