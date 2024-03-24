Game time for NC State basketball vs Marquette in 2024 NCAA Tournament

NC State basketball and Marquette will play in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as part of March Madness. The date is set, but a game time has yet to be announced.

The 11th-seeded Wolfpack (24-14) will face the second-seeded Golden Eagles (27-9) at the South Regional on Friday at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, in Dallas.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, TNT, TBS or truTV.

NC State earned wins against Texas Tech and Oakland in Pittsburgh to secure their first Sweet 16 berth since 2015. DJ Burns Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Pack’s overtime win against the Grizzlies.

The Wolfpack, which has won seven games, hasn’t advanced to the Elite Eight since 1986.

NC State and Marquette met 50 years ago in the 1974 NCAA championship game, with the Wolfpack earning a 76-64 win for their first national title in program history.

NC State will play Marquette on Friday in Dallas. The game time has yet to be announced.

