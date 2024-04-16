Busy days for UK men’s and women’s basketball. View all the latest comings and goings.

Mark Pope’s first day on the job after being introduced Sunday as the University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach was jam packed from start to finish with comings and goings.

Monday was almost as filled with transactions for new Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks.

Bottom line, the last 48 hours have included a flurry of arrivals and departures for both teams, so much so that it’s almost impossible to keep track of it all. We’re here to help, Kentucky fans.

So, let’s get to it. Here are all the headlines in one place:

Kentucky men

Pope’s first player: BYU’s best basketball recruit in nearly a decade now Mark Pope’s 1st commitment at Kentucky

Not coming back: Another John Calipari player is leaving Kentucky. This one plans to stay in the NBA draft.

“Big Z” sticks with Cal: Zvonimir Ivisic is the first former Kentucky player to follow John Calipari to Arkansas

Hot property in the portal: Kentucky’s starting point guard is in the transfer portal. All options are on the table.

From Wildcat to Buckeye: Former Kentucky basketball player Aaron Bradshaw transferring to a Big Ten school

Class of 2024 almost gone: Another Kentucky men’s basketball signee decommits from the Cats’ 2024 recruiting class

A defensive specialist: New Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope has already lined up a transfer portal visitor

Big man lists three finalists: New UK coach Mark Pope walking into his first Kentucky-Louisville recruiting battle

How the deal was done: The story behind UK’s coaching search: Mitch Barnhart’s process in arriving at Mark Pope

Reality Check: Mark Pope’s Kentucky basketball contract includes several incentives and regular raises

“The Mark Pope Show”: What is Reed Sheppard’s future with Kentucky basketball? New UK coach Mark Pope weighs in.

Fans on Twitter vs. fans in Rupp: The initial reaction to Kentucky’s Mark Pope hire shows what we think is reality isn’t real

Kentucky women

“The Kenny Brooks Show”: ‘You don’t just plug and play.’ Kenny Brooks discusses construction of UK women’s roster.

Former McDonald’s All-American joins up: Kentucky women’s basketball adds former top-10 recruit battling back from injury

Headed for the Big Ten: Ajae Petty, UK women’s basketball’s leading scorer, announces transfer to Ohio State

Staying in the SEC: Kentucky’s Eniya Russell announces transfer decision. She’s staying in the SEC.

And Transylvania, too

Coaching continuity: Transylvania women’s basketball hires from within to replace Juli Fulks as head coach

Mark Pope landed his first recruiting commitment on Tuesday morning as he starts building his first Kentucky men’s basketball roster.

Former UK president David Roselle, known for leading through athletics scandal, dies at 84

Travis Perry, still a Kentucky signee, talks about his potential UK future with Mark Pope

One family was first in line to see Mark Pope. Their feelings sum up a Kentucky fan base.

On the day UK introduced Mark Pope, it was Kentucky fans who made a statement

‘I understand the assignment.’ A packed Rupp Arena welcomes new Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

Could UK return to Maui? Mark Pope will get to shape future schedule with some caveats.

Reed Sheppard was on the minds of many — including Mark Pope — in Rupp celebration Sunday

Kentucky basketball fans want their program back. Mark Pope wants to give it to them.