Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum: What to know, how to watch NASCAR exhibition race

For the second consecutive year, the NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its season with an exhibition race inside the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drivers will take to a stadium where football legends were born and Olympic athletes struck gold to race in the Busch Light Clash. In fact, some drivers will get a small taste of Olympic glory as the top three finishers will receive gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, on a podium located beneath the Olympic cauldron.

The 2023 Clash is the 45th running of the event and this is just the second year the race is being held outside of Daytona International Speedway since its inception in 1979. Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch to win the inaugural Los Angeles race in 2022 before capping the year with his second Cup Series championship in November.

Drivers race around the track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 2022 Busch Light Clash.

Here is everything you need to know about the exhibition race.

When is the Busch Light Clash?

The race takes place Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, following six qualifying heats and a pre-race concert. Heats begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Where is the Busch Light Clash?

The race is being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the University of Southern California Trojans football team and the main stadium for the 1932, 1984 and 2028 summer Olympics.

How can I watch the Clash on TV?

The race and the qualifying heats are being televised nationally on Fox.

Radio broadcasts available on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Will there be a live stream of the Clash?

The race can be streamed on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports app.

What is the format of the Busch Light Clash?

The main event will feature 27 drivers — bumped up from 23 in last year’s inaugural running in L.A. — in a 150-lap race. But not every car entered will qualify.

In order to qualify for the main event, drivers will compete in one of four heat races. The top five finishers in each heat will automatically advance to the main event, setting the top 20 starting positions.

Drivers who finish their heat races outside the top five will be relegated to Last Chance Qualifiers — two 50-lap dashes — which will help determine the rest of the field. The top three drivers in each LCQ will advance and compete in the Clash.

The 27th and final spot in the field is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 season points standings and who did not already earn a starting position in the Clash.

Format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash

What is the entry list for the Busch Light Clash?

There are 36 entries for the heat races (with driver's names, car number in parentheses, team and car manufacturer).

1. (1) Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford

3. (3) Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6. (6) Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford

7. (7) Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

8. (8) Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

9. (9) Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

12. (12) Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford

13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford

14. (15) JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

15. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

16. (17) Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford

17. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

18. (20) Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

19. (21) Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

20. (22) Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford

21. (23) Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota

22. (24) William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

23. (31) Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

26. (41) Ryan Preece, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford

27. (42) Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

28. (43) Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

29. (45) Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota

30. (47) Ricky Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

31. (48) Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

32. (51) JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

33. (54) Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

34. (77) Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

36. (99) Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Clash at LA Coliseum: Time, TV, streaming for Sunday's race