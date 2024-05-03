Bus tours NYC to support the Knicks and provide neighborhood basketball

Bus tours NYC to support the Knicks and provide neighborhood basketball

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Hoopbus is cruising the city.

The organization began in California in 2020, and five buses are currently in the fleet. The nonprofit group’s mission is to build community through basketball. The bus is decorated in NY Knicks colors inside and on the exterior.

Neighbors evacuated after fatal home explosion in New Jersey

The message applies on and off the court.

The staff members show moves with neighbors shooting hoops at two regulation baskets mounted on the front and back to the bus.

They talk about teamwork and dreaming big.

Friday morning’s first stop was the Cultural Arts Academy Charter School on Linden Boulevard in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Then Hoopbus headed to East Williamsburg for a block party with the Cooper Park Residents Council.

Next week, the bus is scheduled to be outside Madison Square Garden for the home games.

The Knicks have advanced to round two of the playoffs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.