Broncos Wire podcast: QB competition, trades and UDFA sleepers

What a whirlwind of an offseason it’s been for the Denver Broncos!

One week after the 2024 NFL draft, I joined host Ryan O’Leary on the Broncos Wire podcast to discuss Denver’s quarterback situation, recent (and upcoming?) trades, sleeper UDFAs, the new uniforms and much more.

You can listen to episode No. 109 below:

Check out our notes from this week’s podcast below.

Broncos draft QB Bo Nix

Denver used the 12th overall pick in the first round to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Good move?

Broncos trade for QB Zach Wilson

Denver sent a 6th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 7th-round pick and QB Zach Wilson. Broncos and New York will split his salary (about $2.72 million each).

It’s a lottery ticket for Denver. Wilson probably isn’t going to become a great QB, but it’s a low-risk move and you never know. Worth a shot.

Broncos now have Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson at QB. Quite a summer competition. Will they carry 3 QBs? If not, who gets cut?

Broncos trade for DE John Franklin-Myers

Denver sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jets for DE John Franklin-Myers. After paying Haason Reddick, New York couldn’t afford to keep Franklin-Myers, so the Broncos got a huge discount.

He had 50-straight starts for the Jets, totaling 14.5 sacks. I think of him as Denver’s new Dre’Mont Jones.

Broncos now have an excellent front-three rotation of Zach Allen, Franklin Myers, D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach.

Broncos aren’t trading Courtland Sutton (right now)

Denver got calls from the Steelers and Rams about Sutton before and during the draft, but the Broncos opted not to make a trade.

The WR room is very crowded, so we’ll see if a trade might happen later.

WRs: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Tim Patric, Josh Reynold, Troy Franklin, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, Devaughn Vele

Other notable draft picks

Round 3: OLB Jonah Elliss , Utah (12 sacks last year; Dad played for DEN)

Round 4: WR Troy Franklin , Oregon (steal, Nix’s favorite WR; 14 TDs in ’23)

Round 5: CB Kris Abram-Draine , Missouri (good depth, versatile)

Round 5: RB Audric Estimé, Notre Dame (4.71, but bruiser, vision, smart) (es-ta-may)

2 notable undrafted free agent signings

RB Blake Watson, Memphis (UDFA RB1)

OT Frank Crum, Wyoming (UDFA OT1)

RBs: Williams, Samaje, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé, Blake Watson

Broncos got new uniforms

The Broncos got new primary uniforms. Do you like them?

They also broke out amazing throwback uniforms

What’s next?

Rookie minicamp in May, then OTAs

NFL schedule coming May 9?

Mandatory minicamp in mid-June

Training camp begins in late July

Preseason and roster cuts in August

Ryan and I will return with new episodes as news pops up this summer.

