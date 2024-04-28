Broncos turned down Courtland Sutton trade interest from Steelers and Rams

The Denver Broncos received Courtland Sutton trade interest from the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers before and during the 2024 NFL draft, according to USA TODAY‘s Jarrett Bailey.

The Broncos ultimately decided not to make a deal. Denver started receiving calls about the receiver after Sutton opted not to report to the team’s voluntary offseason workouts while he seeks a revised contract.

The Broncos, according to Bailey, do not want to trade Sutton because they believe he rookie quarterback Bo Nix can become coach Sean Payton’s new version of Drew Brees and Michael Thomas.

After drafting Troy Franklin in the fourth round and Devaughn Vele in the seventh round, Denver has a crowded wide receiver room. Those rookies join a group that already includes Sutton, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson.

It’s possible that the Broncos might revisit Sutton trade talks down the road, but after making it through the draft, the WR appears poised to stick around going into the summer.

