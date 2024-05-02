Broncos QB Bo Nix responds to pre-draft narrative about short throws

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was criticized by some pundits leading up to the NFL draft for the number of short throws he made with the Ducks.

The Denver Broncos did not seem to be bothered by it, with coach Sean Payton struggling it off as a product of Oregon’s offense, not Nix’s ability as a passer. Payton picked Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and the QB seems to be a perfect fit for Denver’s offense.

During his introductory press conference last week, Nix was asked if he felt like he had to show off his deep throws during the pre-draft workouts to prove he wasn’t limited to short throws. The QB quickly shot that notion down.

“Quite frankly, I completed a lot of long ones, too,” Nix said last week. “I don’t mind when people go back and watch the film. They can see everything they need to watch. That’s here and gone. I’m excited to be here now and do whatever I need to do to win games, and that’s if I’m out there playing, if I’m supporting another quarterback. Whatever it is, [I will] do whatever the coaches ask of me and do it at a high level.

“I know if you do that, statistically speaking watching other guys in the league, if you do that, you get to play and stick around for a long time. So I’m excited, and I don’t think I have to show anything else because I’m at the perfect spot now. I just can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

Nix’s answer essentially was “go watch the film.” He has the arm strength required to play at an NFL level, and he has the mentality required for success as a pro. Now it’s up to Nix to prove himself on the field.

