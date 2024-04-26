Watch new Broncos QB Bo Nix’s introductory press conference

After being picked by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night, quarterback Bo Nix held an introductory press conference at the team’s Centura Health Training Center.

You can watch the quarterback’s 22-minute press conference in the below video, courtesy of the team’s official YouTube page.

Nix joins the team as a 24-year-old rookie after playing five years in college. He is expected to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting quarterback job this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire