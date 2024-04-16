Brock Purdy wouldn't mind having some designed runs

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy set a franchise record with 4,280 passing yards last season. He rushed for only 144 yards with two touchdowns on 39 carries.

But Purdy, who ran for only 13 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as a rookie, rushed for 48 yards on five carries in the comeback victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

It was the second most of his career behind 57 yards on six carries against the Bengals during the 2023 regular season.

It isn't likely coach Kyle Shanahan adds running plays to the playbook for Purdy, but Purdy knows he's capable of running if needed.

"I mean, if it happens, it happens," Purdy said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "Scrambling and all that, I’m all for it. But hopefully, Kyle's watching this and we can put in some zone read and have [some more run plays]."

Purdy, though, is spending the offseason working on getting better at what he's already good at.

"Obviously, continue to work on my arm and just mobility with my body and self, and maybe just get a little bit more agile with speed and all that," Purdy said. "But physically, there's always going to be more room for improvement, so that's where I'm attacking this offseason."