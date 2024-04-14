Brittney And Cherelle Griner Can't Wait To Meet Their 'Favorite Human Being'

MEGA

In just three months, WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle will be meeting their "favorite human being."

The couple recently announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby in July.

Brittney And Cherelle Griner Are Expecting Their First Baby...And Soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherelle T. Griner (@cherelletgriner)

In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed their big news with a photo of them holding hands next to some sonogram photos. Captioned, "Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," they also used #BabyGrinerComingSoon and #July2024 to help share the news.

In just a few short hours, their post received more than 45,000 likes and tons of positive, congratulatory messages.

Fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart, who just welcomed her second child a few months ago wrote, "Yessssssss more babies." Another WNBA star, Alysha Clark, also wrote, " Congratulations!!!"

The WNBA also dropped in to say, "yay!!!" and Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury wrote, "Baby Griner."

Phoenix Mercury Also Shared An Instagram Post For Baby Griner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Mercury (@phoenixmercury)

Griner, 33, recently resigned with her longtime WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury. They shared a few Instagram posts in honor of the newest member of the Griner family.

Their first post was a repost of Griner's baby announcement captioned, "Baby Griner, the newest BG on the block." And in a second post, they shared a 1 Griner onesie next to a WNBA basketball.

More congratulatory messages filled the comment section on these posts.

One person wrote, "I love this so much," and another added, "OMG! There’s a baby frenzy going on in the WNBA."

Brittney Griner Calls Phoenix 'Home'

MEGA

Griner has spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix and was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft. She recently resigned with the Mercury ahead of the 2024 season. In a press release from the team, Griner said, "Phoenix is home."

"The love and support my wife and I have received from the organization, community, and X-Factor over the last 11 years has meant everything to us," she said. "I'm excited to continue my career in a Mercury jersey and work towards bringing another championship back to the Valley."

Last season, Griner averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She ranked second in the league in field goal percentage and third in blocks, and is also third on the WNBA's all-time blocks list. Griner helped the Mercury win a WNBA title in 2014 and is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA.

Brittney Griner's Memoir Will Be Released In A Few Weeks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherelle T. Griner (@cherelletgriner)

Griner, who was detained in Russia in February 2022 after customs agents at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, was tried on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

The WNBA star began serving her sentence in November 2022 and was freed on December 8, 2022 after President Joe Biden negotiated her release in exchange for a Russian arms dealer. The Mercury star returned to the court in May 2023, and is about to release her memoir about her experience in Russia.

In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Griner shared information on her book "Coming Home" that will be released on May 7.

"COMING HOME is a story of hope and survival, of before and after. Before, on my way to Russia, a place I’ve called my second home, I was excited to win another title. For eight seasons I played there, won there, and lived there for long stretches. A short time later and a world away, I woke up in an after I’d wish on no one," she wrote in an Instagram caption.

"COMING HOME begins in a land where my roots developed and is the diary of my heartaches and regrets. But, ultimately, the book is also a story of how my family, my faith, and the support of millions who rallied for my rescue helped me endure a nightmare."

Brittney Griner Gets Spot At Olympic Training Camp With USA Basketball Team

MEGA

While Griner said she would not go overseas to play again, she said she would if it was to compete in the Olympics.

Earlier this year, USA Basketball Women's National Team announced the training camp roster, which included Griner. Also on the roster: Diana Taurasi, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Ariel Atkins, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, and Rhyne Howard.

The Paris Summer Olympics begin on July 26. The Mercury's season begins on May 14 against defending champion Las Vegas Aces.