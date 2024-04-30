British forward Erin Powell signs with Colorado women’s basketball

The Colorado women’s basketball team announced the signing of Hampshire, England forward Erin Powell on Monday.

Powell, who gave her commitment to head coach JR Payne and the Buffs in January, is now locked into Colorado’s incoming freshman class. The 6-foot Powell is the fourth member of Payne’s 2024 class and the third from outside the United States.

“We are really excited to finally announce that Erin is joining our team this year,” Payne said. “Erin is one of the hardest working, most intrinsically motivated players we have ever recruited. Her energy is infectious, and she will have a positive impact on everyone around her. Buff fans, you will love this gal!”

Powell played for Charnwood College in the Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League (WEABL) for the last few years, earning the league’s MVP as a senior and the U17 Player of the Year as a sophomore. In her junior and senior seasons, she was named first-team all-conference. She averaged 24.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this past season.

Outside of the WEABL, Powell played in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) and the Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL). She was also a member of the Great Britain U18 national team as a sophomore and junior before becoming a U20 selection as a senior.

