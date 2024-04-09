Brian Rowe commitment: South Carolina football lands pledge from 3-star 2025 receiver

South Carolina football landed its second commit of its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Three-star receiver Brian Rowe on Tuesday announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via X, formerly known as Twitter. Rowe, who attends Jay M Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina, told GamecockCentral "everybody is like a family there and I know I can really help the team.”

The 6-foot receiver chose South Carolina over an offer list that included Pitt, Miami, Cincinnati, Maryland and West Virginia. He's the No. 447-ranked player nationally and No. 64 receiver in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Rowe joins fellow receiver Jayden Sellers as the Gamecocks' lone commits so far in 2025.

Here's everything to know about Brian Rowe:

Brian Rowe 247 rating

Brian Rowe stats

Here are Brian Rowe's stats from last season, according to 247Sports:

2023: 50 receptions for 1,063 yards with 10 touchdowns

Brian Rowe highlights

Here's Brian Rowe's highlight reel from Hudl:

South Carolina 247 recruit rankings

With Rowe's commitment, the Gamecocks now have two hard commits for the 2025 recruiting class, including fellow three-star receiver Jayden Sellers. The Florence, South Carolina native ranks 584th in the nation and is the 92nd-ranked receiver and No. 9 player in the state of South Carolina.

With their commitments, South Carolina has the No. 57 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

