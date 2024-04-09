Shane Beamer updates South Carolina football quarterback competition, injuries, portal

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer spoke with media on Tuesday with the Gamecocks spring football game 11 days away.

South Carolina's Garnet & Black Spring game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 20 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Shane Beamer updates South Carolina quarterback competition

The biggest question for South Carolina is arguably the quarterback situation and who will replace Spencer Rattler at QB1. So far, according to Beamer, there has been no separation between the candidates.

"I like the progress they are all making," Beamer said. "They are all continuing to learn everything from a mental standpoint and trying to get the game to slow down for them."

In Saturday's closed scrimmage, live hits on the quarterbacks were allowed.

"We got some athletic quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet," Beamer said.

The quarterback competition for now seems to be between Robby Ashford and LaNorris Sellers. Ashford, a fifth-year transfer from Auburn, completed 49.5% of his passes for 1,758 yards in the last two seasons at Auburn. Sellers was a true freshman last season for the Gamecocks and appeared in three games. He completed four passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Potential options besides the two include incoming freshman Dante Reno.

South Carolina's spring football injuries

South Carolina scrimmaged on Saturday and Beamer addressed injuries that may linger into the spring game.

"It will be a handful," Beamer said of how many players might miss the spring game. "We have some guys that didn't practice (Tuesday) with some injuries ... we have some things guys are battling through. None of those injuries are significant and long term."

Beamer suggested no player dealing with any injuries will risk further damage but the spring game instead serves as a way for all healthy players to see the field.

"There is nobody that is healthy and won't play in the spring game, we want to make it competitive," he said.

RATTLER: Despite disappointing finale, South Carolina football 'meant everything' to Spencer Rattler

South Carolina football spring transfer portal update

The spring transfer portal opens up again April 16 and closes April 30. On Tuesday, South Carolina offensive lineman Jaxon Hughes entered the portal. Hughes was a walkon at South Carolina who battled injuries and was not on scholarship.

Hughes is the first player Beamer is aware of who will enter the transfer portal this spring.

"It's a challenge," Beamer said of the 15-day spring portal window. "It's tough as a coach, you are going through spring football right now but you really don't know what your team is going to look like until the middle of May ... we are all learning, going through it and trying to figure out the best way to maximize the situation for (our) particular team."

