Braves star pitcher Spencer Strider says being out for season isn’t a ‘pause’

The Atlanta Braves’ star pitcher Spencer Strider may be out for the season, but he says this is no time for a “pause” on his career.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo spoke with Strider on Friday for the first time since he underwent elbow surgery last week.

Strider started just two games for the Braves this year and it was the second of those games against the Arizona Diamondbacks where his pitching velocity was noticeably lower and he started feeling pain in his elbow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He left the team’s home opener complaining about his right elbow. After an MRI revealed elbow damage, he had visits with several doctors and ultimately had surgery on his right ulnar collateral ligament with an internal brace.

“People look at injuries and just adversity in general like it’s a pause on your career and I think that’s dangerous,” Strider said. “That implies an assumption that you’re trying to get back and when you press play again, you’re gonna be the same thing, which I don’t know why you’d want to be the same thing.”

RELATED STORIES:

Mastrangelo asked about his disappointment for not being able to play, and maybe even help lead the Braves to another World Series win.

“These guys don’t need me to win a World Series, so they’re gonna pursue that journey and I’ll be here cheering them on,” Strider said.

The Braves are back home for a nine-game home stand starting with a Friday night game against the Texas Rangers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

MORE ATLANTA BRAVES: