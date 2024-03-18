Bradley vs Loyola Chicago in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NIT opener

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team meets the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in the first round of the 2024 National Invitational Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

The Braves (22-11) are in the NIT for the second season in a row and the 23rd time overall in its history — a record for the field and third-most all-time in college basketball. BU finished third place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Rambers (23-9) are a former Missouri Valley member, leaving for the Atlantic-10 Conference after the 2021-22 season. They shared the regular-season A-10 title in 2023-24.

What to know about the Bradley Braves

Head coach: Brian Wardle (9th yr, 157-137). Tournament: NCAA 2, NIT 2.

Key players: F Malevy Leons (6-9, 210) 13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 46 blocks, 53 steals, MVC Defensive MVP, All-MVC Defensive Team and All-MVC 1st team. G Duke Deen (5-8, 170) 14.1 ppg, team-best 130 assists, All-MVC 1st team. G Connor Hickman (6-3, 200) 14.5 ppg, 41% 3-pointers, MVC Most Improved Team, All-MVC 3rd team. Darius Hanna F (6-9, 205) 11.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 41 blocks, 45 steals, MVC Most Improved Team.

Rankings: NET 57. KenPom 64.

Did you know? Bradley is 37-33 all-time vs Loyola but lost six of the last seven meetings. BU faced Loyola once in the NIT — a 55-50 loss on March 17, 1949.

What to know about the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Head coach: Drew Valentine (3rd yr, 58-38). Tournament: NCAA 1.

Key players: G Des Watson (6-5, 210) 12.9 ppg, 39.3% 3-pointers, A-10 All-Conference 2nd team. G Braden Norris (6-0, 180) 8.9 ppg, team-best 158 assists , 42.6% 3-pointers, A-10 All-Conference 2nd team. F Philip Alston (6-6, 235) 12.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, A-10 All-Conference 3rd team. C Rubin Miles (6-10, 205 freshman) team-best 75 blocks, 4.6 rpg, A-10 All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team.

Rankings: NET 85. KenPom: 92.

Did you know? Loyola head coach Drew Valentine's last game at Carver Arena (Feb. 9, 2022), in which he didn't like heckling from Bradley fans, drew this postgame reaction when asked if he'd miss coming to Peoria for the BU rivalry: "No. Some of the crowd was saying things to me I really didn't appreciate. Saying things about my family. ... that's when I lose respect, so I'm not going to miss coming here."

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago prediction in NIT

Bradley 71, Loyola Chicago 67

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley vs Loyola Chicago prediction: March Madness, NIT pick