Bradley coach and player react to hosting first-round NIT game against Loyola Chicago

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team is back in the National Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive year and will host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena.

Bradley (22-11), awarded a No. 3 seed, finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State and Drake. Loyola, a former Valley rival to BU, went 23-9 playing in the Atlantic 10 Conference this season.

"It's hard to win and hard to get to a postseason tournament," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "For our program to be seeded in the NIT and get a home game, it's a recognition of the program. Our guys are going to be very excited to play one more game at home.

"It's been a few years, but we know Loyola is a very good program. But every team in the postseason is going to be good."

NIT 2024: What to know about National Invitational Tournament schedule, times, TV

Bradley is one of three MVC teams in the NCAA Tournament and NIT. Indiana State was awarded a No. 1 seed in its half of the NIT bracket and will play SMU (20-12) in the first round. The Sycamores (28-6) were left from the NCAA Tournament field despite a ranking of 28th in the NET — the highest ever to be left from the field of 68. Indiana State was 1-4 in Quad 1 games, the same metric that likely cost Bradley an at-large consideration last season. Drake (26-7) made the NCAAs after winning the MVC tournament and securing the automatic bid.

An old Valley foe

But it's back to Carver Arena for the Braves, with a visit from an old foe in Loyola.

Braves forward Malevy Leons — whose eligibility ends when this Bradley postseason ends — played against Loyola when the Ramblers were in their final Valley season in 2021-22. Braves teammates Connor Hickman and Connor Linke are the other two remaining players who have faced Loyola.

"Loyola is a very good program, good players," Leons said. "I'm looking forward to playing them. I'm so excited to play in front of our fans one more time. I get one more game and get to play at Carver.

"The moment I saw that NIT bracket I started laughing, I was so happy for us. It's going to be really cool. One more chance to play with this team."

Bradley freshman guard Connor Hickman drives during the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Loyola on March 4, 2022 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

How Bradley got into the NIT

Bradley's nonconference schedule proved strong, but the Braves went 0-4 in Quad 1 games. Still, BU's schedule included six teams in the NCAA Tournament field — including five from the nonconference portion of their schedule.

Bradley played Utah State (72-66 win), UAB (73-71 win), Akron (67-52 loss), Duquesne (69-67 loss) and Vermont (79-70 win) in nonconference play, plus Drake twice in the Valley. And Indiana State, which deserved to be in the NCAAs.

Also on the BU schedule was UTEP (63-59 win), which lost in the Conference USA championship game, and Tarleton State (86-63 win), which finished second in the WAC.

Bradley has long NIT history

The Braves are in the NIT for the 23rd time — the most of any team in the 2024 field — and in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1994 and 1995. BU also has won four NIT championships, most among teams in the 2024 field. BU lost to Wisconsin last season in the NIT.

The Braves last hosted an NIT game under coach Jim Les in the 2006-07 season, a 90-78 overtime win over Providence in the first round. The Braves are 7-3 all-time in NIT games hosted in Peoria.

Bradley's last postseason tournament home game was in the CIT, a 77-72 win over Tulane on March 23, 2013.

PEORIA AND BEYOND: These former Bradley basketball players are still in the game. Here's how they're doing

The NIT field

St. John's and Pittsburgh were the first teams to inform the NIT they would decline bids to the tournament. Others followed after the NCAA field was filled as Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Washington also turned down bids.

Bradley, meanwhile, could end up in a quarterfinal round game against Valley regular-season champion and rival Indiana State.

Bradley's quarter of the bracket includes No. 1 Indiana State, No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 4 Butler. First-round matchups are Bradley vs Loyola, Indiana State vs SMU, Cincinnati vs San Francisco and Butler vs Minnesota.

Bradley basketball: Game time set for Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago in 2024 NIT opener

If the Braves beat Loyola in the first round, they'll face the winner of the Cincinnati-San Francisco game in the second round. If Bradley and Indiana State both win their first two rounds, they'll face each other in the quarterfinals.

"I'm a one-game-at-a-time guy," said Wardle, looking at the bracket. "And our team knows that's the process. I love what coach Tom Crean said on (the ESPN2 broadcast): 'It should be an honor, to play with your teammates one last time, to get better.'

"These are lifelong memories, they are memories you want to have."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on X.com @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley basketball: Braves return to NIT first round vs. Loyola Chicago