Bradley basketball roster 2024-25: Who has eligibility remaining and why one star chose to stay

Bradley's Duke Deen high-fives fans at courtside as the Braves defeat Loyola Chicago 74-62 in the first-round of the NIT on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Carver Arena.

PEORIA — The 2023-24 season is over for the Bradley Braves, but the NCAA transfer portal and roster retooling season is just beginning. The Braves were 23-12, finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference, and won a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, where they beat old rival Loyola and lost to Cincinnati.

Bradley received good news Monday when starting point guard Duke Deen said he is returning to Bradley in 2024-25 for his fifth and final college season.

"I just didn't want to leave the family aspect of Bradley," Deen said. "It's love. I couldn't leave my friends, my coaches, the fans. Our (roster) experience is going to be the most in the league next season. I've learned that having minutes logged and being in situations takes you a long way. It's about building trust, having each other's backs and going through adversity together, and we have that as a team."

Here is a look at the remaining eligibility on the Bradley roster as the program begins its offseason:

The numbers: The star forward's final season of college basketball saw him reach the 50 blocks, 50 steals threshold for a second consecutive season. It's a combination never before seen in MVC history.

Eligibility remaining: none.

What's next? One of the greatest forwards Bradley has ever had will focus on launching a pro career.

Duke Deen

The numbers: Deen shot 38.1% from 3 this season, averaged 13.9 points per game, and produced a team-high 136 assists. He's an All-Valley player who lives at the heart of the Braves leadership group.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

What's next? The starting point guard has decided to forgo the transfer portal and spend his final season in Peoria.

Darius Hannah

The numbers: Hannah matched up with opposing 5s all season and turned in 47 steals and 42 blocks while shooting 61.2% from the field.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

What's next? The 6-foot-9 starting forward falls under the extended eligibility awarded by the NCAA for the lost COVID season. He has said he'll play next season, but it's unknown if he'll return to Bradley or seek a transfer.

Connor Linke

The numbers: The reserve forward made big strides as a senior, earning significant minutes down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

What's next? He has one more year of eligibility left under the COVID exception, but he may plan to graduate and close out his basketball career.

Goanar Biliew

The numbers: The reserve forward appeared in five games during his 2023-24 season.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year

What's next? He has one more year of eligibility left, under the fifth-year COVID replacement from the NCAA, but it's believed he plans to graduate and close out his basketball career.

Connor Hickman

The numbers: The gritty guard has been one of the best defenders at his position in the Missouri Valley Conference. He led BU with 14.5 points per game and 40.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

What's next? The starting 2-guard will be a fifth-year senior next season, which will be his final year in college basketball. It's possible he could enter the transfer portal.

Christian Davis

The numbers: The key forward off the Bradley bench just finished his redshirt junior season. He made 11 starts, appeared in 35 games and shot 31% from 3 while showing he can score inside, too.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

Demarion Burch

The numbers: The slashing, sometimes-acrobatic freshman guard showed flashes of an elite player in the future. He shot 37.5% from 3 and showed aggressive skill in getting to the rim.

Eligibility remaining: 3 years.

Bradley's Demarion Burch celebrates his slam dunk against SIU-Edwardsville late in the second half of their nonconference basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves defeated the Cougars 75-64.

Almar Atlason

The numbers: The freshman forward showed terrific outside shooting, hitting 3s at a 41.5% clip. He made 19 starts for Bradley.

Eligibility remaining: 3 years.

Ahmet Jonovic

The numbers: The 7-foot-1, 260-pound native of Serbia who has a 90-inch wing span finished his sophomore season in which he appeared in 25 games.

Eligibility remaining: 2 years.

Kyle Thomas

The numbers: The 6-foot-10 center transferred from Eastern Illinois to Bradley for his sophomore season and appeared in 16 games, earning an increase in minutes.

Eligibility remaining: 2 years.

Sam Hennessy

The numbers: The junior reserve guard from Naperville saw his walk-on status changed to a scholarship player in the midway point of the season.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

Cade Hardtke

The numbers: The junior reserve guard from Lombard was elevated from walk-on status to scholarship player at mid-season, and appeared in 21 games. His minutes increased to 4.1 down the stretch.

Eligibility remaining: 1 year.

Who has committed to Bradley basketball?

As of late March, here are the two commitments Bradley has for next season

Timoty Van Der Knaap, 18, has committed to BU. The 6-foot-9 forward is from Italy and plays for Bertram Tortona in the country's U20 developmental league.

Jaquan Johnson, Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic High School point guard, also committed to Bradley. He's a Wisconsin all-state player, nicknamed "Bully," for his physical aggressive style of play.

Who has offers from Bradley basketball?

As of late March 2024, here is a look at the offers Bradley has out to players, split by class:

Class of 2024: PG Brody Robinson (Garden City Community College), PG Braylon Roman (Normal Community High School) and PF Keenan Garner (Fishers, Ind., High School).

Class of 2025: PG Dietrich Richardson (Manual), PG Christian Williams (St. Louis Vashon High School), SG Davion Hannah (Milwaukee Nicolet High School), SG Jamarion Batemon (Milwaukee Academy of Science), SG Leshawn Stowers (Peoria High School), SG Matthew Zobrist (Metamora High School), SF Aleks Alston (Chicago Kenwood Academy) and PF Devin Brown (Milwaukee Academy of Science).

Class of 2026: SF Race Kowalczyk (Toledo St. John's Jesuit High School & Academy).

