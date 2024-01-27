'It's incredible': Bradley Braves reward walk-ons with basketball scholarships for rest of season

Bradley's Cade Hardtke, facing, and Malevy Leons (14) celebrates after the Braves' win over Murray State on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves rolled over the Racers 83-48.

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves don't have any walk-on players on their roster anymore.

In a feel-good surprise move, the Braves rewarded longtime walk-ons Cade Hardtke and Sam Hennessy by giving the reserve players scholarships this week under a unique circumstance.

Hardtke and Hennessy, both juniors, have been given the second semester portion of the 2023-24 scholarships vacated when guard Trey Pettigrew and guard Emarion Ellis left the Bradley team earlier this season during the fall semester.

They will be scholarship athletes for the remainder of this season. Then those scholarship slots will be used for incoming players in 2024-25 while Hardtke and Hennessy return to walk-on status.

"Sam and Cade are a huge part of our culture, and to be able to reward them feels great," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "They deserved this, they earned it, and I just love these two guys."

It's a show of respect to a pair of players who attack every practice with a high motor, every game with sideline energy, anchor the scout team and deliver leadership in the locker room as they play key roles in the team's culture.

The move makes sense for the university from a fiscal standpoint, too. Rather than waste the second-semester portion of two vacant scholarships, the Braves opted to fill them with two players already on the team. It's a simple upgrade in status for two guys who are in their third year on the roster.

"It's incredible," Hardtke said. "Those extra nights you shoot and watch film and work toward. It's so humbling and such an incredible experience.

"I'm so grateful to my coaches, to (BU athletics director) Dr. Chris Reynolds, to my teammates."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard and Glenbard South High School grad has appeared in 11 games this season and played 53 minutes. He's played in 20 games during his Bradley career. He played at Glenbard with his brother, Cole, for their father, Wade, who became the winningest head coach in the program's history last season.

Hennessy, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard, played his high school ball at Lisle Benet Academy. His parents, John and Wendy, both went to Bradley University. Hennessy has appeared in eight games in his Braves career.

Bradley's Sam Hennessy celebrates his three-pointer against Murray State in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves rolled over the Racers 83-48.

Tuesday at practice, on the eve of Bradley's game against Murray State, Wardle had a meeting with his veteran players and tasked them to deliver the scholarship news.

"Just before practice he called those guys in and told them what was happening," Hardtke said.

Hennessy was happily shocked.

"It was an incredible moment, unexpected on my part," he said. "Such a great feeling and I'm very thankful. I feel blessed to have this opportunity from the coaching staff and Dr. Reynolds.

"Then to hear it from Duke Deen and Connor Hickman, the older guys on your team, it's incredible. I love to play basketball. But what sustains the motivation is your teammates. You do it for them. Whatever I can do to put the team in a better position, I'll do it."

Hennessy's first call as a scholarship player?

"I called my dad first," he said. "He was really happy. Surprised, and pretty emotional."

Bradley's Malevy Leons, left, knocks a rebound away from Indiana State's Robbie Avila in the second half of the Braves' MVC basketball home opener Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves fell to the Sycamores 85-77.

The Braves head to Indiana State for a showdown between two of the Valley's top three teams Saturday at Hulman Center. It's a national TV game on ESPNU, which starts at 5 p.m. central time. … Indiana State (17-3, 8-1) is on a four-game win streak while Bradley (15-5, 7-2) has a nine-game win streak that is the current fourth-longest in the nation. … The Braves plan to wear their road red uniforms Saturday. … Bradley is 57-43 all-time against the Sycamores, but 2-13 in their last 15 tries in Terre Haute, Ind. … Indiana State beat Bradley, 85-77, on Dec. 2 in Carver Arena. The Braves were down one point with 9:11 left in the first half of that game before Indiana State went on a 26-8 run. … Indiana State made 14 3-pointers in the December win over BU. … Bradley guard Connor Hickman suffered a high ankle sprain in the second half of that game. … KenPom rankings: Indiana State No. 44, Bradley No. 77. … NCAA NET ranks: Indiana State No. 25 (1-3 vs Quad 1). Bradley No. 65 (1-1 vs Quad 1). … Bradley has four players averaging double digits in scoring: Connor Hickman (14.6), Malevy Leons (13.1), Duke Deen (13.0) and Darius Hannah (11.4). … Indiana State brings five: Isaiah Swope (18.4), Robbie Avila (16.2), Ryan Conwell (15.3), Jayson Kent (13.4) and Julian Larry (10.3). … The Braves scoring offense is No. 162 in the nation (75.2 ppg). Indiana State is at No. 8 (85.9). … Indiana State's 41.01% on 3-pointers is No. 1 in the nation. Bradley (37.42%) is No. 32. ... The most recent CollegeInsider.com mid-major rankings has Drake at No. 4 (before its OT upset loss to Missouri State), Indiana State at No. 5 and Bradley at No. 22 (despite a 9-game win streak). The voting panel, comprised of 31 coaches, includes Casey Alexander (Belmont), Josh Schertz (Indiana State) and ex-BU head coach Jim Les (UC Davis).

