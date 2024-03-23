Bradley basketball vs. Cincinnati live score, updates, highlights from 2024 NIT second round

The Bradley Braves men's basketball team meets the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round of the 2024 National Invitational Tournament at Fifth Third Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The No. 3 seed Braves (23-11), third in the Missouri Valley, defeated Loyola Chicago in the NIT opener. The No. 2 seed Bearcats (21-14), 11th in the Big 12, defeated San Francisco in the first round of the NIT on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The winner of this game advances to the NIT quarterfinals against either top-seeded MVC champion Indiana State (29-6) or Minnesota (19-14) of the Big Ten Conference. ISU and Minnesota meet at 1 p.m. Sunday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

NIT 2024: What to know about National Invitational Tournament schedule, times, TV

Bradley vs Cincinnati live score updates in NIT second round

NEW UPDATES GO IN THIS SPACE

What channel is Bradley vs. Cincinnati on today? How to watch, stream live

Bradley will tip off vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+

Bradley vs Cincinnati start time, TV info, location

Start time: 1 p.m. CT

TV info: ESPN+

Location: Fifth Third Bank Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio

PREVIEW, PREDICTION: Bradley vs Cincinnati in 2024 NIT second-round game

Bradley vs Cincinnati stats

BRADLEY

PPG: 74.6

PPG allowed: 66.9

FG% .475

3PT% : .371

KenPom ranking: 59

CINCINNATI

PPG: 74.6

PPG allowed: 68.0

FG% .440

3PT% : .325

KenPom ranking: 42

TRANSFER PORTAL: Which Missouri Valley basketball players are in the NCAA transfer portal?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley basketball vs. Cincinnati live score, updates: 2024 NIT second round