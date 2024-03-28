Bradley Braves basketball reserve big man enters NCAA transfer portal

Bradley's Kyle Thomas (24) blocks a shot by Murray State's Nick Ellington in the first half of their Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Racers 71-63.

PEORIA — Bradley men's basketball reserve forward Kyle Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center transferred from Eastern Illinois to Bradley ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Lisle Benet Academy product averaged 2.1 points and 5.8 minutes over 16 games for Bradley (23-12). He shot 44.8% from the field and had seven blocks as an option behind starter Darius Hannah.

Thomas joins former Bradley shooting guard Connor Hickman, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Braves, when projected departures and incoming committed freshman are added up, will likely have four open roster spots for the 2024-25 season.

