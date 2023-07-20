'That boy's cold': Aaron Rodgers adjusting to first non-Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers’ acclimation to a new franchise seems to be going well after spending the previous 18 years of his career in a Green Bay Packers uniform.

The veteran quarterback conducted his first training camp interview as quarterback of the New York Jets on Thursday.

Rodgers disclosed that he sought out advice from friends such as Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski, retired NFL QB Carson Palmer and others about changing franchises in the latter stages of their career, which aided him with his transition to New York.

"I talked to a lot of friends actually in multiple sports who’ve played long careers in certain places," Rodgers said Thursday. "I enjoyed those conversations because a lot of them have been longtime members of a certain franchise and then you move on. … I think it’s important to bounce stuff off of those guys."

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes in OTAs in Florham Park, New Jersey on May 31, 2023.

The 39-year-old and four-time MVP is already helping teammates learn the Jets offense. Rodgers has familiarity in Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system from their years together in Green Bay when Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-21.

"Being an older player on a team, that’s part of the responsibility to teach a little bit more," Rodgers said. "I know the offense really well. We kind of collaborated in the offseason of 2020 and this is a lot of the stuff we did in 2020 and 2021. It’s exciting to be back in this style that I know really well."

One player that Rodgers is quickly building a rapport with is wide receiver and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Rodgers even went as far as to say Wilson reminds him of a former teammate who dons No. 17.

"Look, I love Davante (Adams). I saw him this summer," Rodgers told the media. "Davante is in a category by himself still, but that 17 reminds me of the other 17 as far as his ability to get in and out of breaks, his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage for sure."

As for Wilson, it’s going to take some time for him to get used to catching passes from a future Hall of Fame quarterback, but it’s an adjustment he’s excited about.

"That boy’s cold," Wilson said of Rodgers. "Every time, he puts it on the money. It’s a little surreal to have him throwing the ball. It hasn’t sunk all the way in yet, but it will."

