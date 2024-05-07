Is a Boston Celtics series win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers inevitable?

The Cleveland Cavaliers squeaked out a Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic in their first round series, and are now destined to face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. What do we need to know about the Cavs ahead of the start of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals?

Is a Celtics series win inevitable? What are each team’s strengths and weaknesses in this matchup? Does either team have an x factor to deploy in case of emergency? And just how soon can we expect to see injured Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis back on the court?

Tony Pesta of the “Fear the Sword” podcast recently joined the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, to discuss how Cavs fans feel about this matchup, and what the Celtics can expect from the Cavs. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire