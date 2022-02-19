The Boston Celtics now have 13 players under contract, and these are all of them
For the moment, the Boston Celtics seem to have mostly finished with shaking up their roster after a tumultuous 2022 NBA trade deadline that saw the team’s 17-man roster reduced to just a dozen players when the smoke cleared on that day.
The team signed old friend Luke Kornet to a rest-of-season deal from his prior position holding down the Maine Celtics frontcourt at the center position at the G League level. Then, they elevated two way forward Sam Hauser to a regular deal to close out the season, leaving the Celtics’ roster mostly finished to close the 2021-22 season.
There will be a few more additions with only 13 players on the team with 12 of them being regular contracts, but before that happens, let’s take stock of who is actually on the team and how much they will make this season.
Brodric Thomas (two way) - $462,629
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Kornet - $507,502
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Sam Hauser - $602,539
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Payton Pritchard - $2,137,440
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Grant Williams - $2,617,800
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Nesmith - $3,631,200
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Williams III - $3,661,976
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Theis - $8,280,351
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Marcus Smart - $14,339,285
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick White - $15,678,571
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylen Brown - $26,758,928
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Al Horford - $27,000,000
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jayson Tatum - $28,103,500
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
